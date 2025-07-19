/IND vs PAK, WCL 2025: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match live streaming in India?

The latest chapter in the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry is all set to take place in Edgbaston as Indian Champions and Pakistan Champions go head-to-head in the World Championship of Legends 2025. The tournament kickstarted on Friday (July 18) with Pakistan Champions beating hosts England Champions by five runs. However, the focus now turns to the big encounter between India and Pakitsan in the WCL.

This match will be the fourth game of the tournament star names like Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh will be in action for Indian Champions, whereas for Pakistan Champions, names like Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik will take field.



Live streaming details

When is the India Champions vs Pakistan Champions match in the World Championship of Legends 2025?

The match between India Champions vs Pakistan Champions will be played on Sunday (July 20).

Where will the WCL 2025 match between India Champions vs Pakistan Champions be held?

The WCL 2025 match between India Champions vs Pakistan Champions will be held at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

What time will the India Champions vs Pakistan Champions match start?

The game between India Champions vs Pakistan Champions will begin at 9 PM IST (4:30 PM local time). It is going to be an exciting contest with many former star players taking the field.

Where to watch the India Champions vs Pakistan Champions match live on TV?

The match between India Champions vs Pakistan Champions will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of match between India Champions vs Pakistan Champions online?

Fans can watch the live stream of the match between India Champions vs Pakistan Champions on the FanCode app.