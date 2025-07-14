/IND vs ENG, Lord's Test: ICC slaps fine on Mohammed Siraj for ramming shoulder with Ben Duckett

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has been slapped with a 15 per cent match fee fine by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after an on-field incident was reported to the match referee. The fine was slapped on Monday (July 14) by the ICC for breaching the Code of Conduct after Siraj was seen ramming his shoulder into England opener Ben Duckett in the opening session of Day 4. The Indian pacer would later play a key role in bowling England out for 192 runs in their second innings.

ICC fines Siraj

“Siraj was guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to ‘using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match’,” a statement from the ICC read.



“In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to Siraj's disciplinary record, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking his tally to two demerit points,” the ICC release added.



The demerit point won’t make any difference for Siraj in the upcoming matches as he will remain available unless any injury or tactical reason keeps him away. When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned. Currently, he has two demerit points to his name and needs to be careful in the future.

Lord’s Test hangs in balance

India need just a further 135 runs for victory, though sit precariously at 58/4, up against an imposing bowling attack, a difficult day five Lord's surface and a boisterous London crowd ready to push their side on. England were earlier bowled out for 192 runs setting India a below-par target to win the Lord’s Test. The teams had earlier canceled out one another having been bowled out for 387 in their respective first innings.