/Check out the best performers in ENG-W vs IND-W T20I series 2025

Here's a look at the best performers in the ENG-W vs IND-W T20I series 2025. Check match summaries, highest run scorers, most wicket takers and more.
The Indian women's cricket team made history by winning their first-ever T20I series against England on their soil. The five-match series was exciting, with India coming on top 3-2.
1st Match (Trent Bridge): India won by 97 runs
2nd Match (Bristol): India won by 24 runs
3rd Match (The Oval): England won by 5 runs
4th Match (Old Trafford): India won by 6 wickets and sealed the series
5th Match (Edgbaston): England won by 5 wickets in a last-ball thriller
Smriti Mandhana (India): She was the leading run-scorer of the series, making 221 runs in five matches. Her performance included a century and a fifty, averaging 44.20.
Shree Charani (India): She took the most wickets in the series - 10 in just four matches. It is the best performance by an Indian woman on T20I debut.
Shree Charani (India): Her brilliant bowling throughout the series earned her the Player of the Series award.