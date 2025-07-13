LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Check out the best performers in ENG-W vs IND-W T20I series 2025

Check out the best performers in ENG-W vs IND-W T20I series 2025

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 13, 2025, 19:44 IST | Updated: Jul 13, 2025, 19:44 IST

Here's a look at the best performers in the ENG-W vs IND-W T20I series 2025. Check match summaries, highest run scorers, most wicket takers and more.

India women clinch historic T20I series win in England
1 / 5
(Photograph: X/englandcricket)

India women clinch historic T20I series win in England

The Indian women's cricket team made history by winning their first-ever T20I series against England on their soil. The five-match series was exciting, with India coming on top 3-2.

Series summary
2 / 5
(Photograph: X/BCCIWomen)

Series summary

1st Match (Trent Bridge): India won by 97 runs

2nd Match (Bristol): India won by 24 runs

3rd Match (The Oval): England won by 5 runs

4th Match (Old Trafford): India won by 6 wickets and sealed the series

5th Match (Edgbaston): England won by 5 wickets in a last-ball thriller

Top run-scorer
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Top run-scorer

Smriti Mandhana (India): She was the leading run-scorer of the series, making 221 runs in five matches. Her performance included a century and a fifty, averaging 44.20.

Top wicket-taker
4 / 5
(Photograph: Reuters)

Top wicket-taker

Shree Charani (India): She took the most wickets in the series - 10 in just four matches. It is the best performance by an Indian woman on T20I debut.

Player of the series
5 / 5
(Photograph: X/BCCI)

Player of the series

Shree Charani (India): Her brilliant bowling throughout the series earned her the Player of the Series award.

Trending Photo

Check out the best performers in ENG-W vs IND-W T20I series 2025
5

Check out the best performers in ENG-W vs IND-W T20I series 2025

Meet India’s HF-24 Marut: A fighter jet designed by a former Nazi scientist, meant to go supersonic
7

Meet India’s HF-24 Marut: A fighter jet designed by a former Nazi scientist, meant to go supersonic

Tennis: Six longest matches in Grand Slam history: No Federer match on the list
6

Tennis: Six longest matches in Grand Slam history: No Federer match on the list

From Mithali Raj to Harmanpreet Kaur: 5 Indian women to play most international cricket matches
5

From Mithali Raj to Harmanpreet Kaur: 5 Indian women to play most international cricket matches

Why fighter jets and airliners dump fuel mid‑air? The shocking truth behind this rare move
7

Why fighter jets and airliners dump fuel mid‑air? The shocking truth behind this rare move