/IND vs ENG: What is the lowest total defended at Lord's, do England stand a chance on Day 5? Details here

The third Test match between India and hosts England is well poised for a crunch final day as both teams push for a win. The contest at Lord’s Cricket Ground will see India resume the final day at 58/4, having lost key wickets in their 192-run chase. Still needing 135 runs more to win and hosts England pushing their bowling attack it will be an interesting day for the chasing visitors. However, do England have any chance of winning the match and what is the lowest total defended in a Test at the venue?

Lord’s Test set for crunch final day

Still needing six wickets to win, England bowlers will have an important few overs to start on the final day. However, record books do make an easy reading for the hosts as they don’t necessarily need to script history since the lowest score defended at the venue is 124. Interestingly, that record still stand for more than 137 years having been set in 1888.

In a low-scoring contest, England were unable to chase the total in the relatively early days of cricket when the Ashes contest was played.

When it comes to England’s most successful defence at Lord’s, the pages have to be turned as before as 1955. On that occasion, the English side defended 155 against South Africa in what was another low-scoring thriller in the contest.

England’s most recent successful defence at the venue came in 2019 when they defended 182 against Ireland in the only Test match. The match was played just days after the hosts had won the 2019 ODI World Cup at the same venue.

Can England do it?

Needing six more wickets, England retain more than a chance to win the match as they have bowlers like Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse and others at their disposal. India will start Day 5 with KL Rahul (33) as the visitors lost night watchman Akash Deep on the final ball of Day 4. Gill and Co still have the likes of Rishabh Pant (likely to join Rahul), Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja as their reliable batting assets.