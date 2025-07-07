India fifth team to score 1000-plus runs in a Test. Australia have done it twice - check three others

India scored 1013 runs in Edgbaston Test - 587 in first innings and 427 in second innings - to become fifth team in Test history to score 1000-plus runs in a Test match. The first team to do so was Australia and they are also the only team to have done it twice - 1934 and 1969.
England became the first team to score 1,000-plus runs in Test when they scored 849 and 272 in a 1930 Test match against West Indies at Kingston. Their 1,121 runs are still the highest aggregate runs by a team in a Test match.
Pakistan were the first team of the 21st century when they scored a total of 1,078 runs (588 and 490) against India at Faisalabad Test in 2006. Their total remains the second highest aggregate runs by a team in a Test match.
Australia's 1,028 runs in 1934 (701 and 327) against England is the third highest aggregate runs by a team in a Test match.
India, with 1,014 runs (587 and 427) against England at Edgbaston Test in 2025, become only the second team after Pakistan to scored 1000-plus runs in a Test in 21st century. They are also the first team in last 19 years to score 1000-plus runs in a Test.
Australia, with 1,013 runs (619 and 394) in 1969 Test against West Indies, became the first and only team in history to score 1000-plus runs in a Test twice.
South Africa joined the elite list with 1,011 runs (530 and 481) against England in 1939 Test. Their score is lowest for any team to score 1000-plus runs in a Test.