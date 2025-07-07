LOGIN
India fifth team to score 1000-plus runs in a Test. Australia have done it twice - check three others

Prashant Talreja
Published: Jul 07, 2025, 21:46 IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 21:46 IST

India scored 1013 runs in Edgbaston Test - 587 in first innings and 427 in second innings - to become fifth team in Test history to score 1000-plus runs in a Test match. The first team to do so was Australia and they are also the only team to have done it twice - 1934 and 1969.

England - 1121 Runs
(Photograph: ICC/X)

England - 1121 Runs

England became the first team to score 1,000-plus runs in Test when they scored 849 and 272 in a 1930 Test match against West Indies at Kingston. Their 1,121 runs are still the highest aggregate runs by a team in a Test match.

Pakistan - 1078 Runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Pakistan - 1078 Runs

Pakistan were the first team of the 21st century when they scored a total of 1,078 runs (588 and 490) against India at Faisalabad Test in 2006. Their total remains the second highest aggregate runs by a team in a Test match.

Australia- 1028 Runs
(Photograph: Australia Cricket Board)

Australia- 1028 Runs

Australia's 1,028 runs in 1934 (701 and 327) against England is the third highest aggregate runs by a team in a Test match.

India -1014 Runs
(Photograph: X/BCCI)

India -1014 Runs

India, with 1,014 runs (587 and 427) against England at Edgbaston Test in 2025, become only the second team after Pakistan to scored 1000-plus runs in a Test in 21st century. They are also the first team in last 19 years to score 1000-plus runs in a Test.

Australia - 1013 Runs
(Photograph: X/ICC)

Australia - 1013 Runs

Australia, with 1,013 runs (619 and 394) in 1969 Test against West Indies, became the first and only team in history to score 1000-plus runs in a Test twice.

South Africa -1011 Runs
(Photograph: X/ICC)

South Africa -1011 Runs

South Africa joined the elite list with 1,011 runs (530 and 481) against England in 1939 Test. Their score is lowest for any team to score 1000-plus runs in a Test.

