/WI vs AUS: Andrew McDonald refuses to discuss Sam Konstas' future, says 'it's probably too early to judge'

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has refused to comment on opener Sam Konstas’ future as he struggles with the bat in the ongoing West Indies tour. Speaking after Australia’s 133-run win in the second Test in Grenada, McDonald reckons it is too early to comment on the opener’s future in the Aussie side. According to McDonald, Konstas will have to overcome the current situation and reckons the challenge is not necessarily about skills or techniques.

McDonald refuses to comment on Konstas’ future

"Four games in, eight innings, it's probably early for anyone to judge, really," McDonald said of Konstas' early Test career. "I think the challenges in Test cricket aren't necessarily always your skill level or your technique. It's dealing with the moments, the pressure, all the other things that externally come with that as well. He's a player finding his feet in the environment."

The opener made his debut in the Boxing Day Test against India at the back end of last year, impressing on his debut by scoring 60 runs in the first innings. However, since then it has been a tough time for Konstas having scored 33 runs in his last four innings.

The lack of faith was evident during the World Test Championship (WTC) final when Konstas was dropped. Instead, Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja were preferred as the openers with Australia losing the final to South Africa by five wickets.

Australia 2-0 up in series

Starting the new WTC cycle, the Aussies have already bagged the three-match Test series having won the opening two matches. They will head into the third contest in Jamaica with an opportunity to whitewash the hosts. The final Test match will start on Saturday (July 12) with Konstas likely to be dropped from the Playing XI.