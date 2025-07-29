/IND vs ENG: All you need to know about Team India's record at The Oval as Gill & Co enter must-win territory

Team India will have a no margin for error heading into the final Test match against England as they lock horns with the home side in South London’s Kennington Oval. The match starting on Thursday (July 31) will be a must-win contest for Shubman Gill and Co as they trail 1-2 in the series, meaning anything less than a win will see England win the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. So ahead of the key clash, here is a look at India’s Test record at the Kennington Oval.

What is India’s record at Kennington Oval?

India first played a Test match at the Kennington Oval in 1936, 12 years before the independence and since played 14 more matches at the venue. Out of the 15 matches played by India, 14 have been played against England while the only other neutral tie was against Australia in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final where they lost. While India have escaped unharmed on nine occasions at the venue, they have been successful on only two occasions to cross the winning line.

In 15 matches alongside two wins, India have drawn seven and lost six matches at The Oval. India’s first win at the venue came in 1971 under the leadership of Ajit Wadekar but it was not until 2021 that India would win another match at the venue. It was Virat Kohli’s Team India in September 2021 which ended the drought as they beat England by 157 runs.

India's Record at Kennington Oval

India's Overall Test Record at Kennington Oval

India’s last match at the venue in Test format was in 2023 when they lost to Australia in the WTC final by 209 runs.

On individual account, Sunil Gavaskar’s 221-run knock in the 1979 tour is the highest by any Indian while BS Chandrasekhar’s 38/6 is the best bowling figure by any Indian bowler. India’s highest total at the venue is 664 runs in 2007 when Rahul Dravid was India’s captain, later helping India win the Test series.