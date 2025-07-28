/IND vs ENG: Jamie Overton added to England squad for Oval Test as hosts set to rotate Playing XI

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday (July 28) added bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton to the squad for the Oval Test as they look to seal the Test series. Overton, if he plays in the Oval Test, will return to the red-ball format after more than three years, having last played against New Zealand in 2022. England will have the golden opportunity to seal the series at The Oval, even if the match ends in a draw, as they currently lead 2-1.

England add Jamie Overton to squad

"The England Men’s selection panel has added Surrey all-rounder Jamie Overton to the squad for the Rothesay Fifth Test match against India at Kia Oval, starting on Thursday (31 July)," read the statement from England cricket.

With multiple changes expected in the Playing XI for The Oval Test, England added Overton as part of the squad rotation policy. Skipper Ben Stokes is nursing an injury and is yet to confirm his presence for the final clash in South London. On the other hand, Josh Tongue returns to the squad having been released to represent Nottinghamshire in the County Championship.

India salvage draw in Manchester

Leading 2-1 in the five-match Test series, England need a draw at The Oval to win the Test series. India managed to escape the Manchester Test with great effect on Sunday (July 27) as they overcame the 311-run deficit in the second innings. Washington Sundar (101) and Ravindra Jadeja (107) played heroic knocks to help India salvage a draw as visitors are now in a must-win situation with the series at 2-1 in favour of England.

England Men's 15-player Test Squad

Ben Stokes (Durham), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Zak Crawley (Kent), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).