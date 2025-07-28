/IND vs ENG, Test Series: Who is N. Jagadeesan, Team India's replacement for injured Rishabh Pant?

Team India has been forced to make yet another change ahead of the final Test match against England at The Oval after Rishabh Pant got injured in the Manchester Test. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter who has been in excellent form in the five-match Test series was officially ruled out of the final Test late on Sunday (July 27) evening, paving the way for N. Jagadeesan to slot into the squad. So, who is N. Jagadeesan, who will fill in the shoes of injured Pant in the final Test?

N. Jagadeesan roped in for Rishabh Pant

A seasoned player in the Indian domestic cricket, Jagadeesan plays domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu and has been an integral part of the side for the last few seasons. He was born in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore on 24 December 1995 and has kept wickets for Tamil Nadu since making his debut in the junior divisions. Jagadeesan made his debut for the senior Tamil Nadu side in October 2016 when he was just 20. He scored an unbeaten 123 in his debut innings for Tamil Nadu against Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy contest, thus making a quick mark.

A year later, he made his debut in the List A format (50-over format) as he competed in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Tamil Nadu and later played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2017. A promising star, Jagadeesan was on the radar of several Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises before Chennai Super Kings won the race for his signature before the IPL 2021. He would play a mere seven matches for CSK in two seasons before being released.

Kolkata Knight Riders would then sign Jagadeesan for IPL 2023, where he played six matches and scored a mere 89 runs. In total, Jagadeesan’s brief IPL career lasted for just 13 matches and scored 162 runs with an average of 18.

The 29-year-old has scored 3,373 runs from 52 first-class matches, including 10 centuries and 14 half-centuries, at an average of 47.50.

Jagadeesan has been on the fringes of India A setup for a while. He has topped the run charts for two seasons back-to-back. In the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy, he made 816 runs in 13 innings at 74.18. He followed that with 674 runs in 13 innings at 56.16 in 2024-25. This included two hundreds and five half-centuries.