/IND vs ENG: Ajinkya Rahane highlights major issue for Team India ahead of Oval Test

Team India is in a must-win territory as they take on England in the final contest of the five-match Test series starting on Thursday (July 31). Trailing 1-2 in the series, India will face England knowing that even a draw will see them lose the series. Ahead of the key clash, former India stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane has underlined a major concern for Team India, claiming the bowling department needs to get enough support in the Oval Test.

Rahane flags major concern for Team India

"The India team is playing well, and the batting unit has been fantastic. What concerns the Indian team is the bowling department. A couple of bowlers are bowling well, but they are not getting the support," Rahane said on his YouTube channel.

India managed to escape the Manchester Test with a superb batting display on Sunday as Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja both ended with tons. Their resolute batting display saw Gill and Co end the contest in a stalemate, only the second time England drew a match during head coach Brendon McCullum’s coaching era.

Although batting is not a huge concern, it is the bowling department where the side could need surgical changes. Akash Deep is expected to be back for the Oval Test after missing out in Manchester due to a groin issue. On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah could play in the match despite calls for him to be rested as part of workload management.

Shardul Thakur is likely to make way for Akash Deep, while Anshul Kamboj could swap places with Arshdeep Singh if the management decides to give the Punjab Kings pacer a debut. In the batting department, Dhurv Jurel will deputise for Rishabh Pant, who has been ruled out of the Oval Test, while Sai Sudharsan could also miss out if Abhimanyu Easwaran is handed a debut cap.