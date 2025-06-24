/IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Stuart Broad backs visitors on final day, says 'India have to be favourites'

Former England pacer Stuart Broad has backed visitors India to win the Headingley Test as the contest enters decisive Day 5 on Tuesday (June 24). Needing 10 wickets to win, Broad has put weight behind Shubman Gill and Co. as they look to draw first blood in the five-match Test series. England need 358 runs to win on the final day with overcast conditions likely to help Indian bowlers.

Broad backs India to win

"Getting through that new ball period is going to be key for England tomorrow. I think India have to be favourites on a Day 5 pitch. They only need to create 10 opportunities, and they need to take their catches," Stuart Broad said on Sky Sports.

According to the former pacer, India need to make the most of the opportunities and avoid fielding blunders like the first innings. India dropped a series of catches in the first innings and any repeat of that could see them either share the spoils or even lose.

At the time of writing before the start of play on Day 5, England are 21/0 and need 358 more runs to win. India will have the services of Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj as pace bowling options along with Shardul Thakur. Ravindra Jadeja will be the sole spin bowling for Gill if they are to clinch the contest at Headingley.

In case India win the Headingley Test, they will draw the first blood in the series and go 1-0. India will also end the 23-year winless drought at Headingley, having lost by an innings and 46 runs in 2021.

England will not rule out chasing 358 more runs with 90 overs in hand, however, if rain or overcast conditions play its part they could fancy a draw.

The final day of the Headingley Test will start at 3:30 PM IST both teams push to win the opening contest.