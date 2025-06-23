/IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Rahul joins Jaiswal to replicate rare feat from India's 1936 Test against England

India are having a record-breaking Test at Headingley in Leeds against England with KL Rahul joining the list as well. Rahul (120 at tea on day 4), playing as an opener, has scored a century in the second innings to go with Yashasvi Jaiswal's ton (101) in the first innings. This is only the second instance for India in Tests in England with both openers scoring at least one century in the same match. It was in 1936 Manchester Test when both Indian openers Vijay Hazare (114 in second innings) and Syed Mushtaq Ali (112 in second innings) scored a ton in the same Test in England.

With his century in the first innings, Jaiswal had become the first Indian opener ever to score a ton at Headingley in Leeds. His 101 set the base for India's 474-run total in the first innings which also had tons from skipper Shubman Gill (147) and Rishabh Pant (134).

The century from Gill was his first in maiden Test as skipper and he became only the fifth Indian skipper to achieve the milestone. Before Gill, Virat Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar and Vijay Hazare had scored a ton in their maiden Test as India skipper.

The century from Pant in the first innings saw India repeat the Headingley 2002 feat when Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly had scored a ton each.

In the second innings, Pant scored a century as well apart from Rahul. With the ton, Pant became only the second wicketkeeper-batter in the world and first Indian to score twin tons in a Test. Before him, Zimbabwe's Andy Flower had scored twin tons in a Test when he scored 142 and 199 not out against South Africa in Hararein 2001.