/IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Why Headingley favours England on final day? Here's what stats say

It will be D-Day in the ongoing Headingley Test between hosts England and India as both teams push for a win in the opening contest of the five-match series. Needing 371 runs to win, England closed Day 4 of the Headingley Test at 21/0 while visitors India need 10 wickets to win the match. However, the prospect of playing at Headingley could give Ben Stokes and Co an edge as history suggests it is one of the best English venues to bat on in the final innings.

Why Headingley favours England on Day 5?

The highest successful run chase on English soil occurred in 1948 as Australia chased down a mammoth 404-run target. After 77 years, the record still remains intact and will need a similar determination showcased by Don Bradman and Co. all those years ago. However, the common factor between that chase and the ongoing England-India contest is Headingley.

The venue in Yorkshire has overseen three of the five highest successful run chases on English soil, including the one done by Bradman and Co. England second’s highest run chase came against India at Edgbaston in July 2022, but Headingley remains a memorable venue.

In 2019, needing 359 runs to win at Headingley, England were 286/9 but a determined Ben Stokes played a match-winning knock. The chase came barely a month after Stokes had played a World Cup-winning knock at Lord’s. Interestingly, England were bowled out for 67 in the first innings of that match.

In 2017, West Indies chased down 322 runs to beat England at Headingley, again highlighting the batting ability on Day 5. The chase came after England had initially declared in their second innings, a decision they would regret later.

Highest targets chased in England in Test cricket

1. 404 - Australia beat England by seven wickets in 1948 (Leeds)

2. 378 -England beat India by seven wickets in 2022 (Birmingham)

3. 359 - England beat Australia by one wicket in 2019 (Leeds)

4. 342 - West Indies beat England by nine wickets in 1984 (Lord’s)

5. 322 - West Indies beat England by five wickets in 2017 (Leeds)