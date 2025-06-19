‘It’s going to be a nightmare’: Aussie legends ring warning bells for Khawaja, Marnus over Ashes spot

‘England are coming, they are coming for us big time,’ former Australia gloveman Ian Healy rang warning bells for the Ashes hosts, especially for the top order batters Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne. After both failed in the just-concluded WTC Final against South Africa, which Australia conceded, former legends feel Usman and Marnus might not hold onto their spots till summer Down Under. Although the upcoming three-match Test series against West Indies provides them with a chance to revive their dying red-ball careers, Healy feels that if both fail, then neither would make it to the Ashes squad against England.

While Khawaja, 38, received the head coach Andrew McDonald’s backing in the latest reflection of the WTC Final and the upcoming Ashes, Marnus seems to be fighting for his number-three spot in Tests. Once a batting mainstay and the former ranked number-one batter, the right-hander could miss the home Ashes if his numbers don’t improve.

“If you [Khawaja] limp to the end of your career and the last series you’re hanging out for is the Ashes, it’s going to be a nightmare,” Healy said in a chat with SEN radio.



“England are coming. They’re coming for us big time. They’re picking the right style of bowler, and they’re looking at batsmen, who can prosper in Australian conditions. They are going so specific (with selection) that they are going to be all over us.



“If you’re not right on the top of your energy levels and your technique, which we’re not at the moment, you’re going to get hurt. In your last series, if you’re not there, if you thought it was going to be fun, it’s a nightmare,” Healy said of the opener Khawaja.



Meanwhile, Gillespie sounded concerned over Labuschagne’s run of form heading into the Caribbean.



“If he [Labuschagne] does play in the Caribbean, I think it’s definitely last chance saloon, there’s no doubt about that,” Gillespie said while speaking on SEN radio.



“I think if he doesn’t perform strongly, then I think he’s at a real risk of not playing in the Ashes.



“Over the last two years, he’s averaged in the mid-20s, and he’s got only one hundred. But I suspect either one of Usman or Marnus will miss out in the West Indies. That’s my estimation,” he continued.



Raising his concerns loud and clear, Gillespie feels that with veteran Steve Smith locked in at four and Travis Head at five, and also considering how the returning Cameron Green failed (at number three during the WTC Final), the selectors would have a tough call to fill in the number three slot.

