Cricket: 'I can perform at this level': Sam Curran says it gives 'great confidence' when you perform against India

Sam Curran reviewed England's far-reaching 4-1 series prevail upon India in the 2018 Test series at home. The left-arm all-rounder was declared the Player of the Series and had performed amazingly well with both bat and ball.

He feels that specific series has given him the certainty that he can execute his abilities at the most elevated level. He trusts India is an elite side and performing against them has given him the conviction that he has a place at this level.

In a conversation ESPN, Sam Curran clarified the significance of the 2018 Test series against India to him.

"I always remember the exciting parts of that series. Luckily for me, it went well with bat and ball and we managed to win 4-1. Looking back on it, it gives you great confidence when you perform against that type of opposition," he said.

"For me, there's no better feeling. I always look back on that, thinking, yes, I can perform at this level. It gives you belief that you can perform against high-quality players," he added.

Sam Curran has uncovered that his top-most memory from that 2018 series against India was England winning the Edgbaston Test. It was a firmly battled challenge and finished in an exciting completion.

He scored a half-century in that game and had additionally gotten a fifer. England dominated the match on the last day by 31 runs and Sam Curran was the Player of the Match.

"That Edgbaston Test was my favorite, the way we won that game on the last day, the last session, where it could have gone either way. I think we needed four-five wickets," he said

"And yeah, the way I batted, the way I bowled. The whole atmosphere at that stadium - it was my first experience of Edgbaston, so great memories," he concluded.

The first Test between England and India will be played today at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.