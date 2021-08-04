Cricket: Looking forward to playing against Virat Kohli again, says James Anderson

James Anderson has no expectation of easing back down, Ahead of the first Test against India at Trent Bridge, James Anderson reviewed how he was practically very nearly saying goodbye to the game.

Flashes will undoubtedly fly when quite possibly the most productive seamer of this era faced perhaps the best batsman to play the game. James Anderson had the advantage in 2014. Virat Kohli was left puzzled against such a show of swing bowling and got back with an average of 13.40 across 10 innings.

The Indian captain returned subsequent to getting his work done and managed everything, beginning with a ton at Edgbaston. The on-field enemies are set to meet again.

James Anderson focused on the significance of the wicket of Virat Kohli, given the effect the Team India skipper has on the team as a batsman and a skipper.

'You always want to challenge yourself against the best in the world and he's certainly that. We know how big a player he is for them both as a batsman and as captain, he has a huge influence on that team," he said.

"So we know he's a big wicket and to be honest I don't care if I get him out. As long as somebody gets him out that's the main thing. He's an important wicket," he added.

The 39-year-old could just deliver four overs in the aggregate of the notable 2019 Ashes series. He was injured and had to undergo rehabilitation. It required an intercession from his wife to keep him in the game, and James Anderson has been productive since the time of his return.

"A big reason I am still playing cricket is my wife. She's been really supportive. When I pulled my calf in the first Ashes Test, it was the second or third time I had pulled my calf and I was really considering whether I wanted to go through the rehab again," he said.

"She basically took us away on holiday and told me to stop being silly. She told me to carry on. She wants me to keep playing; she encourages me to keep playing. She's quite happy for me not to be around the house I think," he concluded.

