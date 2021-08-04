Cricket: England, India lock horns in first Test of the new World Test Championship cycle

The much-anticipated India-England series is set to start on August 4 in Nottingham. It will also kick off the second cycle of the World Test Championship.

The England side enjoys home benefit which will assume a key part.

The Indian group has been in England for more than two months currently however have not played a lot of cricket.

They were offered a break after the World Test title last and entered the bio-bubble in mid-July. India played a warm-up match against the County XI but Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were not a part of the team.

ALSO READ: Cricket: 1st Test, Live streaming: When and where to watch India vs England?

Head-to-Head

Overall: A total of 126 Test matches have been played between the two sides. Team India have won 48 of them, England has won 29 and 49 matches have been drawn.

However, in England: A total of 62 Test matches have been played between the two sides. Team India have won seven of them, England has won 34 and 21 matches have finished in a draw.

The last time these two sides clashed in a four-match Test series facilitated by India was in February this year. In the last Test, India ruled England with a complete win by an innings and 25 runs, consequently taking the series 3-1.

England

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer will miss this series. Jofra Archer is nursing a physical issue while Ben Stokes has taken a break because of mental wellness issues.

The pacer, however, is an imperative part of the team and can be supplanted because of the immense assets that England has.

Any semblance of Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Dan Lawrence, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope on occasion don't rouse the most elevated level of certainty and it very well may be intriguing with regards to how they counter India's experienced spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and pace bowler Mohammed Shami.

England's Probable Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Daniel Lawrence, Ollie Robinson/Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson, and Jack Leach.

ALSO READ: England's cricket tour of Bangladesh for September-October postponed until 2023

India

For India, Shubhman Gill, Washington Sundar, and Avesh Khan have been ruled out of the series while Mayank Agarwal has been ruled out of the first Test. KL Rahul is probably going to accomplice Rohit Sharma as an opener.

The middle-order will have an enormous job on its hands as captain Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are three of the most experienced Test batsmen in the Indian team. They were not amongst the runs in the World Test Championship final and will hope to have an effect from the beginning of the series against England.

It is intriguing to see whether India picks two spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in its playing XI or go with a swing bowler in Shardul Thakur or Mohammed Siraj.

India's Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja/Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami.