/GT opener Sai Sudharsan takes plenty from bumper IPL 2025 amid elimination disappointment

Sai Sudharsan had a bumper IPL 2025, having scored 759 runs in 15 contested matches while averaging over 54 and striking at 156.17. Although he stayed at the top of the run-scoring sheet this season, his exploits failed to guide his team, Gujarat Titans (GT), deeper into the tournament. Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat by 20 runs in the Eliminator on Friday (May 30), knocking them out of the final race. Sudharsan, however, vows to take plenty out of it.

Much like how he performed in all league matches leading to the playoffs, Sai was among runs against Mumbai, keeping GT alive in the run chase in the do-or-die clash. Chasing 229, Sai had GT on the front despite losing his partner, Shubman Gill, early inside the first over. The left-handed batter continued his ominous touch, hitting a crucial 80 off 49 balls, including a six and 10 fours.



Although Sai has made his white-ball debut for India and was later picked in the 18-man squad for the upcoming England Tests, he still wishes to work on his T20 game before he plays this format again. He even addressed his chances of playing at next year’s T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

"I mean, playing for the country is obviously a dream for everybody, so I would love to do that," Sai said of his chances for the T20 World Cup next year.



"But I'm not thinking on those lines because if you see about the season, I have a lot of things to improve as a T20 batter. There are so many facets of the game, or so many sectors, I should improve when I play T20 again. So, I'm focusing more on that. Of course, when I get an opportunity, I will give my best for the country,” he continued.



Looking in hindsight, Sai and every GT dressing room member were deeply disappointed with the result despite leading the points table for a major part of the tournament.



"It's good to see that I had a good season or I was consistent enough for my team, but I think when the job is not finished, you don't get the ultimate satisfaction when you get back home.



“So, definitely, there's a lot of disappointment in the [team] environment because of the way we played the first 12 or 13 games, which was fantastic to see as a group or as a team from outside. Even when, in hindsight, you look at a season like this, I think our team was so good they did a lot of jobs really well.



“So, finishing a tournament like this, definitely it doesn't give that complete satisfaction. But, yeah, appreciating the performances and, of course, learning from it is the is the thing forward,” he added.



Meanwhile, Sai will now link up with the India-A squad in England for the second warm-up game against England Lions in Northampton, starting June 10. Should he impress the selectors in his limited red-ball outing during the shadow tour, Sai could make his Test debut sometime during the five-match Test series.