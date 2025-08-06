Fox rocks Lord's pitch! Invades The Hundred contest between London Spirit and Oval Invincibles - Watch

Rain stops play, bad light stops play and other reasons are often common in cricket as playing time is interrupted. However, on Tuesday (August 5), a bizarre situation made rounds as a fox, yes, a fox, invaded a cricket match in The Hundred as play temporarily halted in England’s annual franchise competition. The incident took place at the ‘Home of Cricket’ when a derby contest between London Spirit and Oval Invincibles was underway.

Fox invades Lord’s pitch

The incident occurred as the Invincibles were looking to chase down the target for a win and with Spirit pacer Daniel Worrall about to deliver. The interruption from the fox certainly amused the commentators, Eoin Morgan and Stuart Broad, who were left wondering how to get the wild animal off the ground without causing any issues.

Some netizens compared the fox to former England football team striker Jamie Vardy, who played for Leicester City in the Premier League and is nicknamed “The Foxes”, while another one wrote, “Most entertaining thing that happened”.

Another one of the users brought lead broadcasters “Fox Sports” into the context, stating he is reporting from the pitch side. One more wrote, “The fox is may be looking for the KING Power Stadium,” which is the home of Leicester City football club.

A similar incident occurred during the Champions Trophy 2025 when a black cat was seen strolling on the ground at the National Stadium in Karachi, which caught the eyes of fans and netizens. This led to a temporary halt in the match between Afghanistan and Pakistan before the former resumed their innings in their maiden Champions Trophy 2025 match.

In August 2023, during a Sri Lanka Premier League (SLPL) match, a snake was seen taking the field before it was spotted by former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan. The match was put to a halt before the snake made its way out of the playing area. Previous instances have also seen dogs and cats coming onto the field and intervening in play.