Asia Cup 2025, IND vs PAK: Wasim Akram urges India, Pakistan to forget noise and 'enjoy' high-voltage clash

Pakistan legend and former speedster Wasim Akram has urged both India and Pakistan to enjoy the high-octane clash between the sides as the two prepare for the Asian Cup Group A contest on Sunday (Sep 14). Sunday’s meeting at the Dubai International Stadium will be the first time India and Pakistan go head-to-head in a competitive match after the recent Operation Sindoor, where both nations were in a near-war situation. However, according to Akram, both teams should enjoy the match despite the high tension surrounding the contest.

"Enjoy, it's a game of cricket," legendary left-armer Akram told AFP ahead of the potential first of three matches.

"Forget about everything other than cricket. One team will win, and one team will lose," he said.

"Just enjoy the moment if you win the game. Pressure will come, enjoy that and show discipline because this is just a game. It's for both teams and for both sets of fans."

India and Pakistan will go head-to-head in the Asia Cup contest on Sunday, having won their opening contests. This could be the first of three potential contests between the sides as they could also meet in the Super Four stage, where Group A winners and runners-up will lock horns on Sunday (Sep 21).

India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, while Pakistan will be led by Salman Ali Agha, as both teams are going through a phase of transition. India will be without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who no longer serve in the T20I format for India, while Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam were dropped for the Men in Green.

The India vs Pakistan clash will start at 8:00 PM IST on Sunday, with the toss taking place at 7:30 PM IST.

India vs Pakistan Squad

India: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.