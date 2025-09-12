Pakistan almost does India in 2025 Asia Cup opener; crush Oman by 93 runs

Pakistan begin their 2025 Asia Cup campaign with a massive 93-run over Oman on Friday (Sep 12) evening in Dubai. Defending a modest 162, the Pakistani bowlers did the damage, starting with opener Saim Ayub, after getting out on a duck in the first innings, picked up Oman’s captain Jatinder Singh on his first ball before accounting for his opening partner Aamir Kaleem in his next over. Sufiyan Muqeem and Faheem Ashraf also returned with two wickets each, while Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz picked a wicket each. With this win, Pakistan attained the second spot on the points table, after India.

Meanwhile, much like India, which dismissed the venue host (the UAE) on 57 in their first game, Pakistan almost did the same, wrapping up Oman on 67 while defending in theirs. India chased in their tournament opener, hunting the target inside five overs, and owing to that, sits at the top of the table with +10.483 NRR.

What happened in PAK vs OMA Asia Cup game?

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. After losing Ayub early on, Sahibzada Farhan and keeper batter Mohammad Haris stitched an 85-run stand for the second wicket.