/Fans call for Asia Cup boycott but what does Indian team think about facing Pakistan? Batting coach reveals

‘We are here to prepare and we are here to play’ – These were Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak’s words when asked what the team’s thoughts are on playing Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup amid calls for a boycott over the Pahalgam terror attack. While there is plenty of social media backlash, with countless fans and celebrities urging everyone to completely boycott watching and covering the India vs Pakistan 2025 Asia Cup game, the players seemed focused on the game on Sunday (Sep 14) in Dubai.

Ahead of Team India’s (Friday) training session in Dubai, Kotak detailed everyone about what is happening inside the dressing room and what everyone thinks of playing against their arch-rivals amid loud reactions from fans backlash back home and on the internet.

"Once the BCCI says and they are aligned with the government, we are here to prepare and we are here to play. It will be a competitive game. An India-Pakistan game is always a competitive game. So, we would rather focus on that,” Kotak said.



When asked about how tough it is for everyone to concentrate on the on-field cricket, Kotak said,

"Honestly, I don't think so [not tough]," Kotak said. “Once we are here to play, I think players are focused on playing cricket. I personally don't think they have anything in mind apart from playing cricket. And that's what we focus on.”

‘No fixed batting order’



India defeated the UAE in their tournament opener on Wednesday (Sep 10) after dismissing them on just 57 and completing the chase inside five overs. While the bowlers were on a roll in Dubai, a quick chase led by Abhishek Sharma’s onslaught helped India draw first blood.



However, what keeps everyone concerned is who owns the number three slot? Captain Suryakumar Yadav batted three in the first game, with gloveman Sanju Samson, who also played, scheduled to come down the order despite being the successful top-order batter in this format.



"If you look at our batting line-up, everyone is capable of going to any number and finishing the match," Kotak explained. "Although we have four-five aggressive players who, according to the situation, either the head coach or the captain decides where to send them. More or less, everyone is prepared to bat at any number.

