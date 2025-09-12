/BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2025, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

The Bangla Tigers come into this match full of confidence after a strong win against Hong Kong. Sri Lanka, playing their first game of the tournament, will look to start their campaign on a positive note.
Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in match five of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Abu Dhabi stadium on Saturday (Sep 13). The Bangla Tigers come into this match full of confidence after a strong win against Hong Kong. Sri Lanka, playing their first game of the tournament, will look to start their campaign on a positive note. Before the game begins, here are some important details about the match.
As two Asian cricket giants, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, face off at Abu Dhabi Stadium, here are the live streaming details for fans in India to catch the match live.
The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as on FanCode.
The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
The weather in Abu Dhabi is expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures ranging from 36°C to 40°C when the game starts at 8:00 PM IST. There is no rain expected during the game; however, the intense heat will be challenging for the players.
The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on September 13, 2025. The match will start at 8:00 PM IST.
The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match toss is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST.