/BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2025, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in match five of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Abu Dhabi stadium on Saturday (Sep 13). The Bangla Tigers come into this match full of confidence after a strong win against Hong Kong. Sri Lanka, playing their first game of the tournament, will look to start their campaign on a positive note. Before the game begins, here are some important details about the match.

BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2025: Date, Time, Venue and Match Details

Tournament: Asia Cup 2025 Date: Sep 13,2025 Venue: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Time (IST): 8 PM

Add WION as a Preferred Source

BAN vs SL Live Streaming: How to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Match Online and on TV

As two Asian cricket giants, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, face off at Abu Dhabi Stadium, here are the live streaming details for fans in India to catch the match live.

Where to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match live stream in India?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as on FanCode.

Where to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match live telecast on TV in India?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

BAN vs SL Weather Forecast: Will Rain Affect the Asia Cup Match?

The weather in Abu Dhabi is expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures ranging from 36°C to 40°C when the game starts at 8:00 PM IST. There is no rain expected during the game; however, the intense heat will be challenging for the players.

When and where will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on September 13, 2025. The match will start at 8:00 PM IST.

When will the toss of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match take place?