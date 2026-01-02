/Ashes: Shoaib Bashir, Matthew Potts included in 12 man squad for SCG Test

England announced their 12-man contingent for the fifth Test match of the Ashes at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday (Jan 2) with Matthew Potts and Shoaib Bashir included. The final Test between Australia and England will start on Sunday (Jan 4) with the hosts leading 3-1. England were forced to make the changes after Gus Atkinson injured his hamstring, while Jofra Archer was also ruled out due to injury-related issues.

England include Shoaib Bashir, Matthew Potts

Having won the Boxing Day contest in just two days, England will enter the final Ashes Test with heads held high. During the contest, Atkinson pulled his hamstring and was ruled out of the contest on Day 1. On the other hand, Archer was also not available for the Boxing Day Test. England will be eyeing a win at SCG with the World Test Championship (WTC) final place still in reckoning.

Bashir, last played for England in the India series in July at Lord’s and has since been out of the Playing XI. He will now have the opportunity to impress the side in the SCG Test, which starts on Sunday. Bashir has been warming the bench for the entire Ashes and played in the England Lions contest in Brisbane against Australia A.

Will Australia start 2026 on winning note?

Australia lead the five-match Ashes 3-1 and could start the calendar year on a high with a win. Australia’s fixture at the SCG will be their final red-ball match before they prepare for the T20 World Cup. Steve Smith will once again lead the side in Pat Cummins’s absence, who has been picked for the T20 World Cup 2026.

England squad for the fifth Ashes Test

Ben Stokes (Captain), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (WK), Josh Tongue