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'Concentrate on game:' BCCI secretary Saikia's advice to Sooryavanshi on altercation in Sri Lanka A game

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 16:13 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 16:13 IST
'Concentrate on game:' BCCI secretary Saikia's advice to Sooryavanshi on altercation in Sri Lanka A game

BCCI secretary advises Sooryavanshi on altercation in Sri Lanka A game Photograph: (SLC)

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Sooryavanshi was involved in an altercation with Sri Lanka A player Vishen Halambage after India A lost the match in Super Over in the ongoing tri-series also involving Afghanistan A.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia has reacted to teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's recent altercation during India A match and has asked him to 'focus on the game.' Sooryavanshi was involved in a shoving contest following a verbal altercation with Sri Lanka A player Vishen Halambage during the onoing tri-series, also involving Afghanistan A, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka on Monday (Jun 15).

What did BCCI secretary Saikia said about Sooryavanshi's altercation in India A game?

Speaking on the matter to news outlet Times of India, Saikia said: "India A is playing a major tournament, all the upcoming players who can stake their claim for the Indian senior team, they are in the midst of a very big tournament, a tri-nation series, so they should concentrate on their game rather than getting distracted from any collateral issues."

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"They should not focus on that, they should concentrate on their game and they should give their best performance so that India can come out with a victory in the tri-nation series. That is our only concern now," he added.

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Chasing 266, Sri Lanka A could manage only 265/9 in 50 overs, leaving the match scores at tied. A Super Over followed which Sri Lanka A scored 16 runs. In reply, India A sent Sooryavanshi and Suryansh Shedge to chase but scored only nine runs and lost the match by eight runs.

After the match, a verbal altercation followed between Sooryavanshi and Halambage which ended up both players shoving each other before being separated by others.

Has BCCI spoken to Sooryavanshi?

The BCCI secreatry, however, made it clear that the board has not spoken to the player and said: "It is not our duty to speak to the players for any reason. The players are only concentrated with [sic.] their games and the support staff and the coaches who are present with them, nothing else. So nobody interferes in their game and their strategy and their preparation for that big series, which is presently going on."

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Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

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Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja is an Assistant Editor at WION, specializing in sports: cricket, tennis, golf, football, etc. With over 10 years of experience in sports journalism, Talreja has pr...Read More

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