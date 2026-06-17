/'Concentrate on game:' BCCI secretary Saikia's advice to Sooryavanshi on altercation in Sri Lanka A game

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia has reacted to teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's recent altercation during India A match and has asked him to 'focus on the game.' Sooryavanshi was involved in a shoving contest following a verbal altercation with Sri Lanka A player Vishen Halambage during the onoing tri-series, also involving Afghanistan A, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka on Monday (Jun 15).

What did BCCI secretary Saikia said about Sooryavanshi's altercation in India A game?

Speaking on the matter to news outlet Times of India, Saikia said: "India A is playing a major tournament, all the upcoming players who can stake their claim for the Indian senior team, they are in the midst of a very big tournament, a tri-nation series, so they should concentrate on their game rather than getting distracted from any collateral issues."

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"They should not focus on that, they should concentrate on their game and they should give their best performance so that India can come out with a victory in the tri-nation series. That is our only concern now," he added.

Chasing 266, Sri Lanka A could manage only 265/9 in 50 overs, leaving the match scores at tied. A Super Over followed which Sri Lanka A scored 16 runs. In reply, India A sent Sooryavanshi and Suryansh Shedge to chase but scored only nine runs and lost the match by eight runs.

After the match, a verbal altercation followed between Sooryavanshi and Halambage which ended up both players shoving each other before being separated by others.

Has BCCI spoken to Sooryavanshi?