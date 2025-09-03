/Chris Froome Injury Update: Four-time Tour de France winner suffered 'tear near heart' in crash, reveals wife

Renowned cyclist Chris Froome suffered 'more than just broken bones' during the crash Tour de France crash last week, revealed his wife. The four-time winner, who races for Israel–Premier Tech, had suffered the crash during the training on August 27 and was air-lifted to hospital post accident. He has since had a surgery but won't definitely be cycling for the foreseeable future. Froome's contract with his team is also coming to end at the end of the season and he's unlikely to return for the remainder of it as per the wife's statement about the injuries.

Chris Froome injuries after Tour de France training crash

According to a statement on Froome's X account, the cyclist suffered five broken ribs, a lumbar vertebrae fracture, and a pneumothorax. Going by his wife, Michelle Froome's recent interview to The Times, her husband has also suffered a tear in the sac near the heart. The reason for the tear is because of the blunt chest trauma which is seen many times in a road accidents.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Watch - Djokovic gets angry at chair umpire after loud cheer for Fritz in US Open

“It was obviously a lot more serious than some broken bones,” Michelle said. “He’s fine but it’s going to be a long recovery process. He won’t be riding a bike for a while. Chris is happy for you to share this because people need to understand what is going on.”

What Froome says about the injury

The cyclist, as per a social media statement posted on his behalf, is in "good spirits and grateful for the excellent medical support received. The procedure went as planned and he is currently recovering in the hospital under the case of his medical team."