Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022: Head-to-head, stats, trivia and predicted XIs

Delhi Capitals will be looking to continue their winning run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 while Chennai Super Kings aim to bounce back as they face each other on Sunday.

Head-to-head:

Chennai Super Kings have faced Delhi Capitals 23 times in the IPL and the MS Dhoni-led side enjoys a 14-9 record. Since 2018, the records have been quite even with both teams winning five games each.

Stats:

Dwayne Bravo has enjoyed a great record against David Warner as he has dismissed the Australian opener four times in 112 balls. On the other hand, Kuldeep Yadav has a similar record against Ambati Rayudu but he has been taken to the cleaners by both Moeen Ali and MS Dhoni.

Trivia:

Rovman Powell has slammed 16 sixes in the last four games and that is the most by any batsman in that period. There is more bad news for Chennai Super Kings as Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant has enjoyed a brilliant run of form against them till with an average of 50.50 and SR of around 154.

Predicted XIs:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel Shardul Thakur, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Prashant Solanki, Subhranshu Senapati, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth

Delhi Capitals: Mandeep Singh, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Mustafizur Rahman, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Srikar Bharat