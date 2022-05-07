IPL 2022: Jos Buttler becomes first Rajasthan Royals batsman to reach impressive milestone

Jos Buttler has been the star for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as the England international added another major accolade to his already illustrious career.

During the encounter against Punjab Kings on Saturday, the wicketkeeper batsman became the first Rajasthan Royals batsman ever to score 600 runs in a single season. Buttler scored just 30 runs on Saturday but that was enough to extend his run in the list of top run-scorers in the tournament.

Also read | IPL 2022: Chahal becomes second bowler after Malinga to achieve massive feat

Buttler currently has 618 runs from 11 matches in the tournament – surpassing Ajinkya Rahane as the top-scorer for Rajasthan Royals in a season. Rahane scored 560 runs for RR in the 2012 season with Buttler holding the second spot earlier with 543 runs in the 2018 edition of the competition.

Buttler was retained by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2022 season. Buttler has been a constant performer for the side with more than 300 runs in 2019 and 2020 and with three centuries in 2022, the England international has been the top performer for his side by a huge distance.

Also read | MI become 1st team to be knocked out of IPL 2022 after RR beat PBKS

Rajasthan Royals ended up defeating Punjab Kings by six wickets with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Yuzvendra Chahal performing brilliantly. Chahal took three wickets to stop PBKS from posting a big total despite a half century from Jonny Bairstow. In response, Jaiswal scored his first fifty of this year’s tournament and Shimron Hetmyer provided the finishing touches as RR marched to victory.

RR is currently third in the IPL points table with a net run rate of 0.326.