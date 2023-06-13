CSK star Ruturaj Gaikwad's engagement post is all about 'yellove' and Chennai
Ruturaj Gaikwad, who plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, dedicated his engagement ceremony to the people of Chennai as a token of gratitude.
Chennai Super Kings' opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the people of Chennai after his engagement ceremony. Gaikwad recently got engaged to Utkarsha Pawar, a fellow cricketer from Maharashtra. Sharing the news on social media, Gaikwad revealed that Utkarsha understood the importance of certain aspects of his life, and keeping that in mind, they decided to give a special nod to CSK fans.
In a touching gesture, Utkarsha Pawar decided to dedicate their traditional Maharashtrian engagement ceremony to the people of Chennai. In his post, Ruturaj Gaikwad acknowledged the significance of Chennai and the impact of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team in his life.
What Ruturaj Gaikwad said
In a heartfelt Instagram post, the swashbuckling batter wrote, “Utkarsha being part of my life and my journey right from the start knew exactly About the Important Aspects of my Life. She decided to dedicate the entire traditional Maharashtrian engagement to The Chennai People and the South culture Because of The importance of that city and what Chennai Super Kings Have done to my Life!. Indeed it turned out to be really really Special !! I love you ! Utkarsha.” The use of yellow hearts in the post is also inspired by CSK’s colour.
Ruturaj Gaikwad’s CSK teammate Matheesha Pathirana reacted with a red heart emoji.
Rajasthan Royals bowler Prasidh Krishna dropped a red heart and a smiling emoji.
Chennai Super Kings bowler Prashant Solanki wrote, “#Yellow #Supercouple,” followed by a yellow heart emoji.
Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL 2023
Ruturaj Gaikwad was unable to participate in the World Test Championship final due to his engagement. Yashasvi Jaiswal replaced him in the Indian squad. Gaikwad's reputation as a talented young batsman is evident from his performance in this edition of the Indian Premier League. The opener played a pivotal role in CSK's journey to their fifth IPL trophy. Gaikwad amassed 590 runs with a remarkable strike rate of 147.50 and an average of 42.14.
Following India's loss in the World Test Championship final, Ruturaj Gaikwad's name has emerged as a potential inclusion in the national side. Several experts have suggested that he could play a vital role in the Indian team over the next couple of years.