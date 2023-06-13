CSK star Ruturaj Gaikwad's engagement post is all about 'yellove' and Chennai

Chennai Super Kings' opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the people of Chennai after his engagement ceremony. Gaikwad recently got engaged to Utkarsha Pawar, a fellow cricketer from Maharashtra. Sharing the news on social media, Gaikwad revealed that Utkarsha understood the importance of certain aspects of his life, and keeping that in mind, they decided to give a special nod to CSK fans.

In a touching gesture, Utkarsha Pawar decided to dedicate their traditional Maharashtrian engagement ceremony to the people of Chennai. In his post, Ruturaj Gaikwad acknowledged the significance of Chennai and the impact of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team in his life.

What Ruturaj Gaikwad said

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the swashbuckling batter wrote, “Utkarsha being part of my life and my journey right from the start knew exactly About the Important Aspects of my Life. She decided to dedicate the entire traditional Maharashtrian engagement to The Chennai People and the South culture Because of The importance of that city and what Chennai Super Kings Have done to my Life!. Indeed it turned out to be really really Special !! I love you ! Utkarsha.” The use of yellow hearts in the post is also inspired by CSK’s colour.