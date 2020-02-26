Champions League: 10-men Barcelona see their way out against Napoli

Barcelona save their first leg fixture against Napoli after Antoine Griezmann's vital second-half equaliser at San Paolo Stadium on Tuesday. Scores stand 1-1 after the first leg.

A stunning curling strike by Napoli's Dries Mertens put the hosts (Napoli) in front in the 31st minute. The Belgian has drawn level with Marek Hamsik as Napoli's all-time top scorer with 121 goals.

Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal will be missing out the second leg in the Round of 16 at Camp Nou.

Busquests was booked for a foul on Dries Mertens in the 49th minute. This Yellow card means that Busquets will miss out the home fixture in the Round of 16.

Arturo Vidal picked up two yellow cards in the final stages of the game and was sent off after a foul on Mario Rui.

Nelson Semedo was at the risk of being suspended but saw his way through the match and will be playing the second leg fixture.

Barcelona and Napoli will head into the final leg of the Round of 16 with Barca's away goal advantage.

Barca's only concern at this moment is missing out on top players either due to suspension or injuries.

Barcelona will be concerned with Gerard Pique's availability after he limped off with an injury after falling heavily on his ankle.

"We'll see what problem he has, then we can confirm if he'll be available," said Barcelona coach Quique Setien.