CCL 2023 Live Streaming: How to watch Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs live on mobile, TV & laptop?

The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023 will resume after a week's break with a match between Kerala Strikers and Bhojpuri Dabanggs. The previous CCL 2023 match was between Mumbai Heroes and Kerala Strikers. Mumbai Heroes emerged victorious in the game showing excellent form. However, the Kerala Strikers faced defeat again, losing their third match. In the CCL points table, Bhojpuri Dabanggs are in the second position. The Dabanggs, led by Manoj Tiwari, have not lost any game yet. Meanwhile, the Kerala Strikers, Kunchako Boban, are in the last position of the points table.

Bhojpuri Dabanggs are at six points with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of 1.674, while Kerala Strikers have 0 with an NRR of -1.932. If Bhojpuri Dabanggs wins the match on Saturday, they might move to first place in the CCL points table. The game between Kerala Strikers and Bhojpuri Dabanggs is on March 11, 2023, at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur. It will commence at 02:30 PM.

Here are all the details about Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs CCL 2023 match, including live-streaming, squad and match details.

CCL 2023 Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs: Match details

Where will the match between Kerala Strikers and Bhojpuri Dabanggs be played?

The venue of Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs is Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jaipur.

When will the match between Kerala Strikers and Bhojpuri Dabanggs be played?

The CCL 2023 Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs match is on Saturday, March 11.

What time will the match between Kerala Strikers and Bhojpuri Dabanggs start?

Kerala Strikers will face Bhojpuri Dabanggs in the CCL 2023 match on Saturday, March 11. The game will start at 02:30 PM IST and end at 06:30 PM IST.

CCL 2023 Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs: Live-streaming details

Where can I watch the live telecast of Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs on TV?

Zee Entertainment has bought the broadcasting rights for Celebrity Cricket League 2023. Thus, the live broadcast will be on nine channels in nine languages. You can also watch CCL live on mobile via Zee5 App. Here's the list.

Zee Anmol Cinema Hindi & Pictures English Zee Thirai Tamil Zee Cinemalu Telugu Zee Picchar Kannada Flowers TV Malayalam PTC Punjabi Punjabi Zee Bangla Cinema Bangla Zee Biskope Bhojpuri

Where can I watch Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs Live on mobile?

Fans can watch the Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs match live on mobile via Zee5 App.

CCL 2023 Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs: Squad details

Bhojpuri Dabbangs

Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Vikrant Singh, Aditya Ojha, Asgar Khan, Ayaz Khan, Jay Yadav, Vikas Singh Virappan, Ajhoy Sharma, Shailesh Sinha, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Parvesh Lal Yadav, Uday Tiwari, Anshuman Singh Rajpoot, Khesari Lal Yadav, Vikas Jha, Baivaw Rai, Sudhir Singh

Kerala Strikers