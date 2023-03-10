CCL 2023 Live Streaming: How to watch Karnataka Bulldozers vs Punjab de Sher live on mobile, TV & laptop?

On Saturday, March 11, 2023, Barkatullah Khan Stadium will host two matches of the Celebrity Cricket League. Thus, Punjab de Sher will square off with Karnataka Bulldozers following the Kerala Strikers vs Karnataka Bulldozers match. The second match, Punjab de Sher vs Karnataka Bulldozers, will commence at 07:00 PM IST and continue till 11:00 PM IST. Karnataka Bulldozers are on the top of the CCL 2023 points table. They have six points and an NRR of 1.674. Meanwhile, Punjab de Sher is in sixth place. They have only one match and have an NRR of -0.719. To retain the top position, Karnataka Bulldozers would have to win the game.

Here are all the details about Punjab de Sher vs Karnataka Bulldozers CCL 2023 match, including live-streaming, squad and match details.

The venue of Punjab de Sher vs Karnataka Bulldozers is Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jaipur.

The CCL 2023 Punjab de Sher vs Karnataka Bulldozers match is on Saturday, March 11.

Zee Entertainment has bought the broadcasting rights for Celebrity Cricket League 2023. Thus, the live broadcast will be on nine channels in nine languages. You can also watch CCL live on mobile via Zee5 App. Here's the list.

Fans can watch the Punjab de Sher vs Karnataka Bulldozers match live on mobile via Zee5 App.

Pradeep, Rajeev H, Sudeep Kiccha, Suneel Rao, Jayram Karthik, Prathap, Prasanna, Shiva Rajkumar, Ganesh, Krishna, Sourav Lokesh, Chandan, Arjun Yogi, Nirup Bhandari, Nanda Kishore, and Sagar Gowda

