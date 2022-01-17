Captaincy is not anyone's birthright: Gambhir hopes Virat Kohli can be at his dominant best in SA ODIs

On Saturday (January 15), Virat Kohli dropped a bomb by announcing his decision to step aside as the Test captain. In mid-September 2021, Kohli had revealed that the T20 World Cup would be his last assignment as captain in the shortest format whereas in early December, he was removed as the ODI skipper.

Thus, the forthcoming India-South Africa ODI series will see Kohli play solely as a batter given that he has been freed from captaincy duties altogether. As the 33-year-old superstar cricketer hasn't scored an international ton since late 2019, fans are eagerly waiting for King Kohli to return to his best and dominate from the word go, sans captaincy responsibilities.

Speaking about Kohli's new role in the white-ball series against Temba Bavuma-led South Africa, ex-Indian opener Gautam Gambhir gave legendary captain MS Dhoni a special mention and said on Star Sports, (on being asked about the changes fans can see in Kohli) "What new do you want to see? Captaincy is not anyone's birthright. People like MS Dhoni have given the captaincy baton to Virat Kohli, he has played under Virat Kohli as well. He has won three ICC trophies and four IPL trophies as well," Gambhir said.

"I think Kohli should look to score runs and that is more important. When you dream of playing for India, you don't dream to become a captain. You dream of winning games for India and nothing changes, except that you are not going out there to do the toss and set the field placement, but your energy and intensity should remain the same because it's an honor playing for the country," Gambhir added.

The India-SA ODIs will commence on January 19 at Paarl. In limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma's absence, due to hamstring injury, KL Rahul will lead the Kohli-starrer Team India in the forthcoming ODI series in the African nation.