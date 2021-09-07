'Captain Courageous': Wasim Jaffer reframes headline slamming Virat Kohli who trolled Barmy Army at The Oval

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has defended the skipper Virat Kohli over his viral trumpet celebration during the final day of the fourth Test that India won by 157 runs against England at The Oval on Monday (September 6).

Jaffer re-tweeted a post of Fox Sports that stated Virat's celebration as "classless". While "fixing" that headline, Jaffer wrote, "Captain Courageous: World applauds as Virat Kohli's team brings dead game to life and scripts historic win."

Well, the Indian skipper is known for expressing his heart out on the field, he vents out when he is angry, he celebrates when the team does well. One such incident happened during the final day of the fourth Test as Virat was spotted blowing a trumpet in the air while celebrating during England's fall of wickets.

Captain Courageous: World applauds as Virat Kohli's team brings dead game to life and scripts historic win.

Here fixed it for you @FoxCricket. #ENGvIND
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 7, 2021

It is understood that Virat's reaction was directed towards the England fans, popularly knows as the 'Barmy Army', that supports the England cricket team during the matches with singing, dancing and playing the trumpets

Tricky period after lunch but as always still backing the team 💪#ENGvIND
— England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 6, 2021

The incident has received a mixed response on the social media forums as Ex-England opener Nick Compton tweeted, "Yea it doesn't look good for him! No need".

Taking it in a fun way, the official Twitter handle of Barmy Army took a jibe on the incident as they wrote, "Yes we know you want to be in the army Virat. We get the hint".

Read some reactions here:

Yea it doesn't look good for him! No need
— Nick Compton (@thecompdog) September 6, 2021

Yes we know you want to be in the army Virat. We get the hint 🤣🤝#ENGvIND
— England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 6, 2021

That reply by @imVkohli playing trumpet is the best reply of 2021.
— Saurabh 🇮🇳 (@smart_1432) September 7, 2021

@imVkohli blowing an imaginary trumpet at English fans shows immaturity. Definitely express your emotion … wear it on your chest … in a grown up manner.
— jairaj (@jairaj64923150) September 7, 2021

After the match, Kohli praised the team as he rated his team's bowling performance in the fourth Test among top-three in his captaincy stint.

"This is among the top three bowling performances I have witnessed as India captain," Kohli said with a big smile on his face during the presentation ceremony.

"I think the best thing about both the games has been the character the team has showed. We are not looking to survive in this game, we are here to win. Really proud of the character the team has showed," he added.