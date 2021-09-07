India vs England: Dressing room scenes go viral after Virat Kohli-led Team India win The Oval Test - Watch

Indian dressing room scenes went viral after the Virat Kohli-led team's emphatic 157-run win over England in the fourth Test at the Oval on Monday (September 6) to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The win for India came 50 years on from their first Test — and series — win in England at the Oval in 1971.

England set 368 to win, were bowled out for 210, although they made a promising start but suffered a spectacular batting collapse on the final day, thanks to a disciplined Indian bowling attack.

A day after the victory, the official Twitter handle of The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video that shows happy moments and celebrations by the players after the match. Some of the players like Rohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur opened up on the match also.

BCCI capyioned the video as: "From the dressing room, we get you unseen visuals & reactions post an epic win from #TeamIndia at The Oval"

Indian skipper Kohli praised the team as he rated his team's bowling performance in the fourth Test among top-three in his captaincy stint.

"This is among the top three bowling performances I have witnessed as India captain," Kohli said with a big smile on his face during the presentation ceremony.

"I think the best thing about both the games has been the character the team has showed. We are not looking to survive in this game, we are here to win. Really proud of the character the team has showed," he added.

Brief scores

India 1st Innings 191 (S Thakur 57, V Kohli 50; C Woakes 4-55, O Robinson 3-38)

England 1st innings 290 (O Pope 81, C Woakes 50; U Yadav 3-76)

India 2nd Innings 466 (R Sharma 127, C Pujara 61, S Thakur 60, R Pant 50; C Woakes 3-83)

England 2nd Innings (H Hameed 63, R Burns 50; U Yadav 3-60)

Result: India won by 157 runs