Don't deface the national flag: Sunil Gavaskar schools section of Indian spectators during Day 5 of The Oval Test

Virat Kohli-led India had a memorable Day 5 of the fourth and penultimate Test, at The Oval, London, versus England. Resuming the day with England being well-placed at 77 for no loss, and further to 100-0, Indian bowlers scripted the visitors' terrific comeback post the lunch session to dismiss England for 210 in 92.2 overs.

Courtesy Jasprit Bumrah's twin strikes post lunch, and Ravindra Jadeja-Shardul Thakur's breakthroughs, followed by Umesh Yadav's 3-fer, India reduced England to 193-8, from 141-2, before wrapping their innings for 210 to win by 157 runs and go 2-1 up in the five-match series. Ahead of India's unassailable lead in the series, Little Master Sunil Gavaskar wasn't happy with a certain section of the Indian spectators at The Oval, London.

A section of fans carried the Indian national flag which had ‘We Bleed Blue’ written over it. The former Indian opener didn't approve of this and slammed them. He schooled them not to deface the national flag while showing their love and admiration for the national side. He was caught on-air saying, "No matter how big a fan you are, do not deface the National Flag. That is how it has been, that is how it should remain."

Meanwhile, after India's triumph, skipper Kohli said at the post-match presentation, " I am proud of the character shown by the team, this is amongst the top three bowling performances I have witnessed as India captain. The bowlers were good with the reverse swing today. We believed we could get all 10 wickets, we had the belief. As soon as the ball started reversing, Bumrah said give me the ball. He bowled that spell and swung the game in our favour with those two huge wickets. I think you pointed his performance. Rohit's innings was fantastic. What Shardul has done in this game stands out. His two fifties deflated the opposition. I think he batted well in both the innings. We never go towards analysis, statistics and numbers. We know what we need to focus on and we take a collective decision as a group (on the playing XI)."

Kohli & Co. will now travel to Old Trafford, Manchester for the fifth and final Test, which commences from September 10 (Friday). India will aim for their first-ever Test series win on English soil, since 2007, in the series decider.