INDvsENG: Key takeaways from India's 157-run victory over England in 4th Test at The Oval

'Frustrated' Root praises Indian bowlers

England had earlier resumed on 77-0 and history was against the home team as the most they have made to win in the fourth innings of a Test is 362-9, requiring 359, against Australia at Headingley in 2019.

England skipper, who could not hide his disappointment after tha match as he said, "It is frustrating not to be able to get anything from the game today."

"We turned up this morning and we really feel like we had an opportunity to win the Test match, especially with that opening partnership, which I thought was outstanding."

Crediting the Indian bowlers, Root said, "It's frustrating, thought we'll get something from the game today, we had an opportunity of winning a Test match. The opening partnership was outstanding, credit to India, they got the ball to reverse."

(Photograph:AFP)