Can't ask Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to drop themselves to make me play in Team India: Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan slammed a sensational half-century as India locked horns with South Africa in the 1st T20I at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday (June 09). Asked to bat first after losing the toss in the series-opener, Ishan and his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad got India off to a flying start and added 57 runs for the first wicket. The duo might not have gotten a chance to open in the first game had it not been for an injury to KL Rahul.

India are missing both Rahul and skipper Rohit Sharma in the ongoing five-match T20I series against the Proteas allowing Ishan to open with Gaikwad. While there is no denying the intense competition as far as opening slots are considered in the Indian team, many believe Kishan should be given more chances at the top.

The young explosive left-hander has the ability to take on the bowlers from the word go and can single-handedly destroy bowling attacks on his day. On Thursday, Kishan was in fine form once again as he took the South Africa bowlers to the cleaners wen route to his 48-ball 76 laced with 11 fours and 3 sixes.

The young southpaw was asked if he believes he should be getting regular chances to open for the Indian team going forward. Kishan said he cannot ask the likes of Rohit and Rahul to drop themselves to let him play as an opener for the Men in Blue in T20Is. Kishan said he would like to make the most of opportunities that come his way and leave the rest to the coaches and the Indian team management.

“They are world-class players. I won’t ask for my spot when they are there. My job is to give my best in the practice session. Whenever I get the opportunity, I have to prove myself and do well for the team. So I focus on my process and what I have to do,” Ishan said after his terrific knock in the first T20I against South Africa.

“They have scored so many runs for our country, I cannot ask them to drop themselves and make me play in the first place. I have to keep doing my thing, it’s up to the selectors and the coaches whatever they think, but my job is to give my best whenever I get my chance” he added.

India rode on Kishan's 48-ball 76 and crucial knocks from the likes of skipper Rishabh Pant (29 off 16), Shreyas Iyer (36 off 27) and Hardik Pandya (31 off 12) to post a strong total of 211 runs on the board, batting first. However, South Arica managed to chase down the target comfortably to win the game by seven wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

David Miller carried on from where he had left for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 to slam a stunning unbeaten 64 off 31 balls while Rassie van de Dussen also punished the Indian bowlers en route to his 75 off 46 balls to help South Africa chase down 212 runs with five balls to spare.