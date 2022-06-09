1st T20I: David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen prevent India from achieving world record, SA win by 7 wickets

Rishabh Pant-led India faced South Africa in the five-match T20I series opener in New Delhi, India on Thursday evening (June 09). In the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain KL Rahul, former skipper Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and some other key players, Pant & Co. couldn't manage to help India achieve a world record of most successive T20I wins (13) courtesy of David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen's fifties in a run-fest in New Delhi, India.

Being asked to bat first, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, openers Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad took their chances, and were lucky enough initially -- but rewarded for their positive intent -- as they put on a 57-run opening stand.

Against the run of play, Ruturaj fell but Ishan continued and hammered the bowlers whereas No. 3 Shreyas Iyer took on Tabraiz Shamsi. While Ishan fell for a 48-ball 76, and Iyer followed suit, Pant and Hardik Pandya's cameos (12-ball 31*) took India to 211-4, the highest T20I score at the venue.

In reply, South Africa started with some good strokes before skipper Temba Bavuma fell to Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Quinton de Kock got a start whereas pinch-hitter Dwaine Pretorius went hard from his end as SA remained in the hunt.

Harshal Patel's change of pace completely outfoxed Pretorius (29) as the onus fell quickly on in-form David Miller. He was assisted by Rassie van der Dussen, who wasn't at his best, but Miller kept Proteas in the contest.

Miller got more than he could have asked for from Rassie, who was struggling in the middle, as he got into his own and smashed Harshal Patel in the 17th over, accumulating 22 runs (all in boundaries). From thereon, there was no looking back for the Proteas. The Harshal over sealed the deal for Proteas, who prevented India from achieving a world record with the most successive T20I victories whereas the visitors completed their highest successful run-chase ever.

Thus, the trio of Afghanistan, Romania and India enjoyed a 12-match winning streak, however, the latter couldn't create history on Thursday evening.