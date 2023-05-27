Bundesliga: Bayern Munich clinch 11th consecutive title in dramatic style after Dortmund's draw against Mainz

Bayern Munich clinched their 11th consecutive title in dramatic style in the Bundesliga on Saturday, May 27 after Borussia Dortmund’s failure to win was coupled with their 2-1 win over FC Koln. Dortmund were clinching the title in the 89th minute of the contest before Jamal Musiala scored the winner for Bayern Munich against Koln while Dortmund drew 2-2. Dortmund came into the matchday with their fate in their own hands, but instead handed Bayern their 11th title in a row and failed to break their supremacy in the league.

