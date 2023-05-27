Bundesliga: Bayern Munich clinch 11th consecutive title in dramatic style after Dortmund's draw against Mainz
Bayern Munich clinched their 11th consecutive title in the Bundesliga after they got the better of Koln 2-1 coupled with Dortmund's 2-2 draw against Mainz at home. Dortmund came into the final day of the season with a two point-gap but their failure to beat Mainz cost them the title on goal difference.
Bayern Munich clinched their 11th consecutive title in dramatic style in the Bundesliga on Saturday, May 27 after Borussia Dortmund’s failure to win was coupled with their 2-1 win over FC Koln. Dortmund were clinching the title in the 89th minute of the contest before Jamal Musiala scored the winner for Bayern Munich against Koln while Dortmund drew 2-2. Dortmund came into the matchday with their fate in their own hands, but instead handed Bayern their 11th title in a row and failed to break their supremacy in the league.
🏆 𝐅𝐂 𝐁𝐀𝐘𝐄𝐑𝐍 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐/𝟐𝟑 𝐁𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐒𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐀 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒! 🏆#MiaSanMeister pic.twitter.com/ku4vR9NuFH— FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) May 27, 2023
