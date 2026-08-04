/Brock Lesnar retirement hints grow as WWE moves ‘Beast Incarnate’ to alumni roster

The WWE has quietly moved the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, to the alumni roster following his SummerSlam 2026 loss to Oba Femi, hinting at his official retirement. Lesnar previously almost confirmed his WWE retirement after going down against the powerhouse Nigerian at this year’s WrestleMania by leaving his in-ring gear inside the ring, before emerging out of nowhere to attack ‘The Ruler’ on the May 18 episode of Monday Night RAW. While the two have faced off twice since, once at the Clash of Italy, where Lesnar avenged his Mania loss, Femi had the last laugh against Brock at SummerSlam by beating him in the Night 1 main event.

WWE’s usual three-match series between two talents or more, concluding at the third PLE, often puts an end to a storyline. Brock vs Oba was no different.

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After months of promos and sneaky attacks, Oba defeated Brock to end his reign as an in-ring WWE talent – perhaps the most dominant one in the industry’s history. After his loss to Oba Femi at SummerSlam in Minnesota, Brock called himself ‘the past’ and his opponent ‘the future’ in a passing-of-the-baton moment between the two behemoths.

Brock’s decorated WWE career

Since making his TV debut in 2002, the then WWF chairman, Vince McMahon, fast-tracked him into the title picture, placing him against the company’s A-listers at that time, including The Rock, The Undertaker, Kurt Angle and even Stone Cold Steve Austin.



Brock beat the ‘Brahma Bull’, The Rock, at SummerSlam that year, winning his first undisputed championship. Lesnar then main evented WrestleMania next year against Kurt Angle, and retained his title. Following his storylines against The Deadman, the late Eddie Guerrero and others, Brock concluded his first run in WWE with a loss to Goldberg at 2004 WrestleMania.



Years later, he returned to the WWE in 2011, facing his old foe, John Cena, in his comeback match. However, the biggest moment of his career came at WrestleMania 30 (in 2014), when he defeated The Undertaker and ended his 21-match winning streak at the Show of Shows.



Later, Brock entered WrestleMania 31 as the WWE Champion, and main-evented the show at WrestleMania 34, 36 and 38. Following a hiatus after WrestleMania 38, Brock returned at SummerSlam 2021.



Next year in 2022, he won the men’s Royal Rumble and faced off against Roman Reigns in the main event of Night 2, losing to the OTC. Lesnar then had matches against Cody Rhodes and even John Cena -- on his farewell tour -- even beating him.



Finally, ahead of WrestleMania 42, he issued an open challenge, which Oba Femi accepted, and the rest is history.

