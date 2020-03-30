British boxer Anthony Yarde urges people to stay at home after his father dies of COVID-19 despite being 'fit with no health issues'

British light-heavyweight boxer Anthony Yarde has urged the people to "stay at home" after his father passed away due to the novel coronavirus.

The 28-year-old boxer took to Instagram to tell about his father's death and to aware people on how dangerous the virus is. He said that his father was "fit with no health issues" yet he succumbed to the disease.

Yarde wrote: "I’m a very private person and tbh I’m still in shock but maybe this can help people stay at home. My dad passed away from this virus yesterday and he was fit with no health issues. The more people go out and mingle the longer this isolation will last and the more it will spread. I’m not a doctor but I do know if you stay home you are less likely to catch it or pass it on. It’s seriously not worth the risk."

According to the latest figures, 463 people have died due to COVID-19 in the UK, with over 9,500 people infected. London has been the worst hit due to the virus with the British government set to open a temporary 4,000-bed hospital at an exhibition centre in the city.

British media reports said like the London facility another ten facilities would be opened across the country.