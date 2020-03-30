International Boxing Hall of Fame induction postponed due to on-going coronavirus pandemic

International Boxing Hall of Fame induction has been postponed by a year due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

The gala event was supposed to take place on June 11-14 this year, but the ceremony has been postponed and will now take place on June 10-13 in 2021.

Boxing Hall of Fame Executive Director Edward Brophy sent an e-mail to all the inductees about the postponement.

The mail read: “Due to the uncertainty relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Boxing Hall of Fame has spent a considerable amount of time and energy regarding the June 11-14th Hall of Fame Induction Weekend honouring you and the other members of the Class of 2020.

After much review of a variety of alternatives that would allow us to present the Hall of Fame Weekend in the best possible way, the Hall of Fame has decided that the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021 will be enshrined together during the 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend scheduled for June 10-13th in “Boxing’s Hometown.”

The Hall of Fame will officially make the announcement to the public this evening at 6:30 pm. Following the announcement, I will follow up with you more details.

We did not come to this decision lightly, however, the safety of our inductees, guests, fans, volunteers and staff is paramount. The Hall of Fame will continue to highlight the Class of 2020 with feature stories and career retrospectives via its official website and social media outlets.

I hope you and your family stay safe and healthy during this global pandemic. Together we will get through this.”

The class of 2020 inductees included champions Bernard Hopkins, Juan Manuel Marquez and Shane Mosley in the men’s Modern category. Barbara Buttrick in the women’s Trailblazer category and Christy Martin and Lucia Rijker in the women’s Modern category.