/Brett Lee, Tamim Iqbal to mentor teams in inaugural Malaysia T20 League

Malaysia is set to take centre stage on the global cricket map with the launch of the Malaysia T20 League, the region’s first professional T20 franchise competition, developed by the Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA) in partnership with the IPG Group. The inaugural edition will be held in Kuala Lumpur from June 7 to June 27, 2026, featuring five teams, international stars, and cricket icons Brett Lee and Tamim Iqbal in mentorship roles.

Long recognised for its passionate South Asian community and growing cricket culture, Malaysia is rapidly transforming into a hub for the sport. The country’s recent success in hosting the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup 2025—a rare feat for an Associate Nation—alongside its men’s team topping the Asian Qualifiers for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, highlights its emergence as a credible and ambitious cricketing destination.

The Malaysia T20 League builds on this momentum, combining local Malaysian talent with international players from South Asia and beyond. The collaboration with IPG Group—which will oversee league management, operations, broadcasting, and marketing—ensures the tournament meets world-class standards, setting the stage for a vibrant new era of cricket in Southeast Asia.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahinda Vallipuram, President of the Malaysian Cricket Association, said, "I am delighted to share the dates of the inaugural season of Malaysia T20. With our understanding and ability to run successful leagues worldwide, we will make sure that cricket fans in Malaysia get to enjoy some dazzling cricketing action. We are equally excited about this challenge to work alongside an associate nation and support them in their journey towards excellence."

The IPG Group, founded and led by Anil Mohan, is a global leader in sports marketing, event management, sponsorships, and production. With extensive experience in league creation and franchise management across Asia, IPG has played a pivotal role in elevating cricket ecosystems in emerging markets. Its involvement in Malaysia T20 highlights the league’s potential to become one of the most exciting and professionally run cricket properties in Southeast Asia.

Anil Mohan, Founder and CEO of IPG Group, said, We are excited to partner with the Malaysian Cricket Association to bring professional franchise cricket to Malaysia. With Indian players joining the league, the inaugural Malaysia T20 is set to capture attention across Asia. Our aim is to combine Malaysia’s cricketing passion with our proven expertise in delivering successful global leagues, ensuring fans witness a dynamic and memorable debut season.”

Further details on the team identities, player draft process, marquee signings, and complete match schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans can look forward to a spectacular showcase of cricketing talent that will bring global attention to Malaysia’s growing cricketing ambitions.