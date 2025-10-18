/Women's World Cup 2025: Updated points table after New Zealand vs Pakistan match washes out

The Women’s World Cup 2025 match between New Zealand and Pakistan on Saturday (Oct 18) called off due to heavy rain after 25 overs in Colombo. As a result, both teams earned one point each. New Zealand stay in fourth place on the points table with four points, while Pakistan remain at the bottom with a negative net run rate of -1.887. Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl first. Batting first, Pakistan’s openers made a steady start, Omaima Sohail (3) struggled to score runs, but Muneeba Ali looked in good touch, hitting four boundaries in her quick 22, before getting caught by Suzie Bates.

Aliya Riaz (28*) and Natalia Pervaiz (10) also made some contributions. Captain Fatima Sana scored only two runs before being dismissed by Amelia Kerr. When rain stopped play, Pakistan were 92 for 5. For New Zealand, Lea Tahuhu led the bowling unit with two crucial wickets, while Eden Carson, Amelia Kerr and Jess Kerr each contributed with a wicket apiece.

With the match washed out, New Zealand will next play against India on Thursday (Oct 23, in Navi Mumbai. While, Pakistan will take on South Africa in Colombo on Tuesday (Oct 21).

The Women in Green are no longer in contention for the top 4 spots in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 points table. Still, Fatima Sana and her team will try to finish the tournament well in their remaining matches.

Colombo will now host Pakistan’s next Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match against South Africa on Sunday (Oct 21), but the weather forecast for that game is also uncertain.

Updated Points Table, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025