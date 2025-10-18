/IND-W vs ENG-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

As the crucial clash between India Women and England Women approaches, here’s a look at the weather forecast and live streaming details for fans in India.
India Women will take on England Women in match 20 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday (Oct 19). After suffering two consecutive defeats, India are placed fourth in the points table and will look to bounce back with a win to boost their chances in the tournament. On the other hand, England are currently third with three wins and will be aiming for another strong performance to strengthen their position.
As India Women and England Women get ready to face off at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, here are the live streaming and broadcast details for fans in India to catch all the action live.
The IND Women vs ENG Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
The IND Women vs ENG Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
The weather in Indore is expected to be slightly humid and cloudy during the match, with a low chance of rain, around 5%.
The IND Women vs ENG Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on 19 Oct 2025. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST.
The toss for the IND Women vs ENG Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match is scheduled to take place at 2:30 PM IST.