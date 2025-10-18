/IND-W vs ENG-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

India Women will take on England Women in match 20 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday (Oct 19). After suffering two consecutive defeats, India are placed fourth in the points table and will look to bounce back with a win to boost their chances in the tournament. On the other hand, England are currently third with three wins and will be aiming for another strong performance to strengthen their position.

Match Details

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Tournament: ICC Women's World Cup 2025

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match: IND Women vs ENG Women

IND Women vs ENG Women Date: 19 Oct, 2025

19 Oct, 2025 Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore

Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore Time (IST): 3:00 PM (IST)

IND Women vs ENG Women live streaming: How to watch ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match online and on TV

As India Women and England Women get ready to face off at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, here are the live streaming and broadcast details for fans in India to catch all the action live.

Trending Stories

Where to watch the IND Women vs ENG Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live stream in India?

The IND Women vs ENG Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Where to watch the IND Women vs ENG Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live telecast on TV in India?

The IND Women vs ENG Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

IND Women vs ENG Women weather forecast: Will rain affect the World Cup clash?

The weather in Indore is expected to be slightly humid and cloudy during the match, with a low chance of rain, around 5%.

When and where will the IND Women vs ENG Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The IND Women vs ENG Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on 19 Oct 2025. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

When will the toss for the IND Women vs ENG Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?