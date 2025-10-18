Google Preferred
Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 18, 2025, 16:54 IST | Updated: Oct 18, 2025, 16:56 IST
IND-W vs ENG-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore Photograph: (BCCI)

Story highlights

As the crucial clash between India Women and England Women approaches, here’s a look at the weather forecast and live streaming details for fans in India.

India Women will take on England Women in match 20 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday (Oct 19). After suffering two consecutive defeats, India are placed fourth in the points table and will look to bounce back with a win to boost their chances in the tournament. On the other hand, England are currently third with three wins and will be aiming for another strong performance to strengthen their position.

Match Details

  • Tournament: ICC Women's World Cup 2025
  • Match: IND Women vs ENG Women
  • Date: 19 Oct, 2025
  • Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore
  • Time (IST): 3:00 PM (IST)

IND Women vs ENG Women live streaming: How to watch ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match online and on TV

As India Women and England Women get ready to face off at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, here are the live streaming and broadcast details for fans in India to catch all the action live.

Where to watch the IND Women vs ENG Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live stream in India?

The IND Women vs ENG Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Where to watch the IND Women vs ENG Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live telecast on TV in India?

The IND Women vs ENG Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

IND Women vs ENG Women weather forecast: Will rain affect the World Cup clash?

The weather in Indore is expected to be slightly humid and cloudy during the match, with a low chance of rain, around 5%.

When and where will the IND Women vs ENG Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The IND Women vs ENG Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on 19 Oct 2025. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

When will the toss for the IND Women vs ENG Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The toss for the IND Women vs ENG Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match is scheduled to take place at 2:30 PM IST.

