Brazilian Football legend Pele dies at 82

Brazilian football legend and one of the greatest players of the beautiful game Pelé has passed away. He was 82.

Hospitalised for the last three months with multiple ailments, including colon cancer, Pele, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, breathed his last on Thursday. His agent Joe Fraga confirmed his death to AP news agency.

A medical report just before Christmas showed that he needed care for cardiac and renal dysfunction.

In his glittering 20-year career from 1957 to 1977, Pele scored 757 goals in 831 games. During his international career, he won three World Cups - in 1958, 1962 and 1970 - the only player to achieve this.