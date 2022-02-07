'Bowl the wrong one': Virat Kohli helps Yuzvendra Chahal plot Kieron Pollard's dismissal in 1st ODI - WATCH

Virat Kohli might not be the captain of the Indian cricket team anymore but the forme skipper remains a leader in the squad. On Sunday, Kohli played his first ODI under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma as India locked horns with West Indies in the first ODI of the ongoing three-match series. It was India's 1000th appearance in an ODI game in international cricket and the team celebrated the remarkable feat with a comfortable six-wicket win at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Kohli, who had recently said he doesn't need to be a captain to be a leader in the team, was seen at his usual best on the field for the Men in Blue. The former Indian skipper was seen constantly providing important inputs to skipper Rohit and was also helping the bowlers with valuable tips himself. Kohli helped spinner Yuzvendra Chahal plot the dismissal of West Indies skipper Pollard in the game.

Chahal, who bowled exceptionally well in the first ODI, removed Pollard on a Golden duck in the first ODI. In the 20th over of the West Indies innings, he got rid of Nicholas Pooran on the fourth delivery before sending Pollard packing on the very next ball. As Chahal was gearing up to bowl to Pollard, Kohli was caught on the stump-mic telling the spinner to bowl the wrong one to trap Pollard.

"Ulta wala daal... bindaas daal (Bowl the wrong one)," Kohli was heard advising Chahal, who followed the former skipper's cue and bowled a googly which beat Pollard emphatically and shattered his stumps. Pollard was sent back without managing to open his account as skipper Rohit and Kohli were seen celebrating the dismissal passionately. The duo's celebration together soon became a talking point on social media as fans loved their camaraderie.

Later in the game, Kohli also helped skipper Rohit in taking a successful review after West Indies batter Shamarh Brooks had edged one to wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant but was adjudged not out by the on-field umpire. Kohli was heard convincing Rohit to go for the review which turned out to be a successful one in the end.

India enjoyed a comfortable outing in the first ODI as they secured an easy win against the visitors to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Chahal and Washington Sundar dismantled the West Indies batting line-up as they picked up seven wickets between them to bundle them out for just 176.

Skipper Rohit slammed a brilliant half-century as he combined with his opening partner Ishan Kishan to get India off to a good start in the run-chase. The duo added 84 runs for the first wicket with Rohit notching up 60 off 51 balls. India did lose a few quick wickets in the middle but an unbeaten stand of 62 runs for the 5th wicket between Suryakumar Yadav (34) and Deepak Hooda (26) took them over the line with ease.