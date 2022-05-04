Boria Majumdar-Wriddhiman Saha text row: Journalist faces the wrath, banned for two years by BCCI

Wriddhiman Saha had dropped a huge bomb in mid-February when he accused a senior journalist of threatening him on text messages, soon after his Test omission. Following India's Test squad announcement for the Sri Lanka home series, Saha revealed that a senior journalist was asking him for an interview and also threatened him after he didn't entertain his messages.

Saha had shared a screenshot of the entire incident (i.e. his Whatsapp chat with the journo), which made heads turn in the Indian sporting fraternity. After much speculation, it was revealed that the journalist was Boria Majumdar. With the text row becoming a big headline and grabbing a lot of attention, BCCI intervened and took the matter into own hands.

After BCCI's apex council reviewed the probe committee's report regarding the Indian wicketkeeper, with regard to the journo's messages, the Indian cricket board has decided to ban Majumdar for two years on Wednesday (May 04).

As per the latest developments, the apex council of the BCCI has agreed with the recommendations of the BCCI Committee. Hence, it has decided to impose the following sanctions:

2 (two) year ban on getting any accreditation as a member of the press in any of the cricket matches (domestic and international) in India.

2 (two) year ban on getting any interview with any registered players in India.

2 (two) year ban on access to any of BCCI and members associations owned cricket facilities.

ALSO READ | Boria Majumdar found guilty of intimidating Wriddhiman Saha, likely to face 2-year ban from BCCI - Report

After Saha had shared the Whatsapp chat screenshot on Twitter, many former cricketers such as Ravi Shastri, Aakash Chopra, Virender Sehwag, etc. had slammed the journalist for his intimidation and threatening tone in text. Shastri and Sehwag had also urged Saha to name the journalist before Boria himself admitted it was him. Since then, the news became a hot topic of discussion before BCCI's conclusion came out on Wednesday.