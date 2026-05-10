/Big blow for Real Madrid as Kylian Mbappe set to miss crucial El Clasico against Barcelona

Real Madrid have been dealt a significant blow ahead of Sunday’s El Clasico, as French star Kylian Mbappe ruled out after failing a late fitness assessment. His absence comes as a major setback for Carlo Ancelotti’s side before the crucial showdown against rivals FC Barcelona, a match that could have a decisive impact on the La Liga title race. The 27-year-old forward, who has been dealing a muscle problem in his left leg was unable to finish Saturday’s training session at Valdebebas and did not recover in time to travel for the clash in Camp Nou.

Real Madrid confirmed their squad for the highly anticipated encounter through a post on X, with Mbappe notably left out of the travelling group.

After consultations between the club’s medical department and coaching staff, Madrid chose not to take any chances with the striker’s fitness, especially with their championship ambitions already under pressure.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The French forward's absence is a huge concern for Madrid, considering his remarkable record against Barcelona, scoring at an average of one goal every 67 minutes in Clasico meetings.



Mbappe had also netted a hat-trick in last season's Clasico at Montjuic despite Madrid ending up on the losing side.



Mbappe has enjoyed a prolific debut campaign in Spain, scoring 41 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions despite enduring multiple short-term injury layoffs linked to knee and muscle issues.

His absence also follows recent controversy surrounding trips to Italy and France during recovery periods, which drew criticism in the Spanish media.



Madrid head into the high-stakes encounter severely depleted, with several key players unavailable. Midfielder Federico Valverde, forward Rodrygo, defender Eder Militao, youngster Arda Guler, and full-backs Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy are all sidelined.

Barcelona, meanwhile, can clinch the La Liga title if they avoid defeat against their arch-rivals, which would mark the first time in league history that the championship is decided during a Clasico.



Madrid, however, can still delay Barca's celebrations by cutting the gap at the top to eight points with three matches remaining.